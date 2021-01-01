Monticello Gray 22 in. x 22 in. Flooring Tiles for 8 ft. x 16 ft. Greenhouse, Grays

The RSI Interlocking Flooring System (IFS) is a revolutionary matting made from recycled materials that creates a versatile, drainable floor surface. With approximate dimensions of 22 in. x 22 in. and available in green, black, tan, brown and gray. IFS is a versatile, anti-slip drainage mat that provides safe footing in wet areas. The IFS innovative patented underpinning provides support while the flow-through design allows air and water to flow through quickly and easily, so areas stay safe, clean and bacteria-free. The IFS panels are flexible and easily assembled with the interlocking design. The IFS is easily moved and once connected can also be rolled up as a single unit for cleaning or storage. This package is designed to fit in a Monticello Greenhouse. Intentionally designed to have a small gap around the perimeter after installation. This can be filled with sand or stone or left empty. Color: Grays.