ORE International 22 in. Ariel Pink/White Heart Crystal Stacked Orb Table Lamp

A cool and chic look is yours with this Ariel Heart stacked crystal orb table lamp. This chic and sleek table lamp design features 5-pieces stacked imported crystal prism orbs for an open feel. Offering 2 matching designs with a slim-line and gracious profile sits atop a round silver chrome base. An over the top White hearts cut outs adorned all over a pink bell shade maintains a crisp and a whimsical clean look. Stacked identical crystal prism orbs provide an alluring effect to this appealing table lamp. The silver chrome metal base at the bottom is topped with crystal identical in size. Let your love shine with a heart glow shade.