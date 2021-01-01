Samsung 22 cu. ft. French Door Refrigerator - RF22K9381SG

Samsung RF22K9381S 36 Inch Wide 22 Cu. Ft. Energy Star Rated Counter Depth French Door Refrigerator with Flex Zone and Food Showcase Product Features:Elite Service provides a one time tutorial, inside your home with a product specialist, to provide: product information, tips, tricks, and answers to any questions you might haveTwo-Door Food Showcase design gives instant access to condiments and drinks while separating other fresh food itemsLED lights offer a bright, uniform light that provides an overall cost savings, reduction in energy use, and increase in efficiencyStainless steel coating has been coated to help resist and eliminate fingerprints and smudgesCounter depth design allows more work space by blending in with the surrounding cabinetry Energy Star® Certified ensures efficiencyProduct Technologies:FlexZone™: Maximize your fresh food storage capabilities with four custom temperature settings with this versatile drawer. Also comes with a three position wine rack with a preset beer & white wine temperature setting.Food Showcase: An outer door provides quick and easy access to on-the-go items.Triple Cooling System: Equipped with three evaporators, this premium cooling system will provide the most precise temperature and humidity controls on the market.Ice Master: This heavy duty ice maker will provide up to five pounds of ice per day; and, although it can store 2.9 pounds of ice, this ice maker has been designed to save space inside the refrigerator.Specifications:Bulb Type: LEDCounter Depth: YesCrisper Bins: YesTempered Glass Shelves: 5Total Bins: 3Defrost Type: Frost FreeDepth: 28-7/8"Freezer Capacity: 8.8 Cubic FeetHeight: 71-7/8"Product Weight: 341 LbsRefrigerator Capacity: 13.3 Cubic FeetSabbath Mode: NoWidth: 35-3/4" French Door Full Size Refrigerators Black Stainless Steel