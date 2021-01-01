LG Electronics 22 cu. ft. 4 Door French Door Refrigerator in PrintProof Black Stainless Steel, Counter Depth

If you’ve ever wished you had more space to get more organized, your wish has been granted. With 22 cu. ft., you get that extra space in a counter depth design. Thanks to the ultimate organization of the double freezer drawers, you can forget frozen-food avalanches-you've got a place for everything from popsicle to a family-size turkey. You also get extras like Glide N’ Serve Drawer and Door Cooling+ technology, designed to help keep all that extra food fresher, longer. Color: PrintProof Black Stainless Steel.