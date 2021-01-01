From zaca
Zaca 22-2-36 Nunki 36" Beveled Edge Medicine Cabinet Bathroom Storage Medicine Cabinets Float Plate
Zaca 22-2-36 Nunki 36" Beveled Edge Medicine Cabinet Zaca 22-2-36 Features: Reversible, recessed mounting 36" Cabinet includes 12 adjustable shelves 36" Cabinet furnished with polished edge interior door mirror Overall Size WxH 16"x36" Wall Opening WxHxD 14"x34"x3-1/2" Made in the USA Will Never Rust Affordable and Durable Zaca is a Green Product Patented modular storage system offers up to 35% more usable space Float Plate na