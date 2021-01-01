VELUX 22-1/2 x 46-1/2 in. Fixed Curb Mount Skylight w/ Tempered LowE3 Glass & Classic Sand Solar Powered Light Filtering Blind

This VELUX fixed FCM skylight with the Go Solar option includes a pre-installed solar powered light filtering blind and an internet gateway, allowing you to control the blind with your smartphone and enable automatic programs that boost energy efficiency. The solar powered blind is designed to harness the power of the sun to control the amount of daylight entering through your skylight. Installing a skylight is one of the most impactful ways to enhance the brightness and beauty of a room. Bringing natural light into a home through a skylight decreases the need for artificial light while maintaining privacy. FCM skylights are ideal for replacing existing curb mount skylights, including old plastic bubble skylights. This model can be installed on a site-built curb on a flat roof or up to a 60° roof pitch.