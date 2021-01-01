From first deal
21V 4' Rechargeable Electric Chain Saw Cordless Portable Woodworking Wood Cutter-US Plug/One Battery
Specifications: Material: ABSChain Material: High Carbon SteelColor: BlackPower Source: Li-ion BatteryVoltage:21VSpeed: 2000RPMChain Teeth: 28Chain wheel: 1/4'Size:120*380mmPower: 800W Chain speed: 6m/sBattery capacity: 1500mAhPower adapter: EU/US PlugApplicable scenarios: ORCHARD/BAMBOO CUTTING/PRUNING/FIREWOOD CUTTINGFeature:-Large capacity lithium battery. Lithium battery technology, battery overload protection, fast charging-Copper core motor. Strong power, quickly gather energy, output strong power-High-quality guide chain. and wear-resistant, deep quenching is more wear-resistant and smooth cutting-Ergonomic handle which is very convenient and safer for carrying-The handle is anti-skid design, which is very convenient to grip-Safety of sawing, effectively improve the efficiency of your work-Infinitely variable speed, more detailed pruning, better protection of trees.