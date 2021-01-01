21V Brushless Heavy Duty 4 Function Rotary Hammer Drill 1 Inch SDS-plus Adjustabl Grip Handle 980 RPM Cordless Drill Demolition Kit with Two 4.0Ah.

Digital Brushless Motor - Provides efficient, high-performance power when drilling through tough surfaces like brick, concrete, and other masonry. And no need replace carbon brush and with larger motor rotor stator, lower power consumption longevity and no burn-in phenomenon. 4-Mode Select - This rotary hammer drill includes drill, hammer drill, chisel and chisel alignment settings 4 functions in 1 tool, money saving, time saving and increasing efficiency. Variable Speed - High performance brushless motor with 0-6200p/min impact rated and 0-980r/min no-load variable speed and reverse function help to complete heavy duty projects. Lock-on Button Rotation Handle - With lock button to enable you to lock the speed without a constant grip on the trigger to reduce fatigue. Anti-slip plastic and 360 degree adjustable detachable handle provides a comfortable grip and control feeling. Wide Application - Professional rotary hammer drill delivering powerful impact and hammer strength