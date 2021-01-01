From minwax
Minwax 219974444 Polyshades - Stain & Polyurethane in 1 Step, 275 VOC, 1/2 pint, Espresso, Satin
Minwax polyshades 275 VOC Compliant will reduce finishing time as compared with staining with one product and protecting with another To learn how polyshades can help you easily change the Color of your stained or polyurethane finished wood, view polyshades Color transformation guide Recommended uses: furniture, woodwork, doors, cabinets, accessories, Weight: 0.66 Pounds, Manufacturer: The Sherwin-Williams Company