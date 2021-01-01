From livex lighting
Livex Lighting 2196 Berkshire 3 Light Outdoor Wall Sconce Bronze Outdoor Lighting Wall Sconces Outdoor Wall Sconces
Advertisement
Livex Lighting 2196 Berkshire 3 Light Outdoor Wall Sconce Product Features:Berkshire CollectionAntique Honey Linen GlassHand Crafted Solid Brass Outdoor FixtureSuitable for Wet LocationsLamping Technology:Bulb Base - Candelabra (E12): The E12 (Edison 12mm), Candelabra Edison Screw (CES), "Candelabra" is a term for the small-based incandescent light bulbs used in luminaires made for lighting and decoration.Compatible Bulb Types: Nearly all bulb types can be found for the E12 Candelabra Base, options include Incandescent, Fluorescent, LED, Halogen, and Xenon / Krypton.Specifications:Number of Bulbs: 3Bulb Base: Candelabra (E12)Watts Per Bulb: 60Wattage: 180Voltage: 120Height: 32"Width: 11.5"Extension: 13"HCO: 11.5"Backplate Height: 9"Backplate Width: 5"Energy Star: No Outdoor Wall Sconces Bronze