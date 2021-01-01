Hinkley Lighting 2194 18.25" Height 1 Light Outdoor Wall Sconce from the Dorian Collection Bronze Outdoor Lighting Wall Sconces Outdoor Wall Sconces

Hinkley Lighting 2194 18.25" Height 1 Light Outdoor Wall Sconce from the Dorian Collection 18.25" Height Single Light Outdoor Wall Sconce from the Dorian CollectionFeatures:Clear Painted White Inside glass rectangle shadeMade of aluminumDesigned to cast light in a downward directionSuitable for wet locationsLamping Technologies:Bulb Base - Medium (E26): The E26 (Edison 26mm), Medium Edison Screw, is the standard bulb used in 120-Volt applications in North America. E26 is the most common bulb type and is generally interchangeable with E27 bulbs.Specifications:Bulb Base: Medium (E26)Bulb Included: NoHeight: 18.25"Material: AluminumNumber of Bulbs: 1Product Weight: 8 lbsShade Material: GlassWattage: 100Watts Per Bulb: 100Width: 6" (measured from furthest point left to furthest point right on fixture)ADA: NoBackplate Height: 4.5"Backplate Width: 4.5"Dark Sky: NoEnergy Star: NoExtension: 6.75" (measured from mounting surface to furthest protruding point on fixture)HCO: 9.25" (height from center of outlet)Location Rating: Wet LocationVoltage: 120v Outdoor Wall Sconces Bronze