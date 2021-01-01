Soss 218IC 4-5/8" High Invisible Hinge for Heavy Duty Satin Chrome Cabinet Hinges Inset Hinges Invisible Hinges

Soss 218IC 4-5/8" High Invisible Hinge for Heavy Duty 4-5/8" High Invisible Hinge SOSS Invisible Hinges are designed to give dependable operation for years. These Standard hinges are made of high strength plated steel and heavy duty zinc alloy castings. When installed they are virtually hidden from site when in the closed position. Invisible hinges are used in custom cabinetry applications in restaurants, homes, and offices and bi-fold applications for creating a clean look. These Hinges open a full 180 degrees and are a single action hinge. The only limitation to SOSS Invisible Hinges is the imagination of the designer! Features: Zinc Body Steel Links For Wood or Metal Applications Includes Screws 180 Degrees When Opened Minimum Door Thickness: 1-3/4" Heavy Duty Application SOSS Invisible Hinges are a best seller. Create superlative environments unencumbered with unsightly hardware. Soss products will help you to create an environment that is both unique and beautiful. They provide a vast range of sizes and styles! Soss hinges also can not be tampered with because of the simple fact they can not be seen. Invisible Hinges Satin Chrome