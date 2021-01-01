Uttermost 21811 Galeana 1 Light Mini Pendant with Clear Seeded Bell Glass Shade by Carolyn Kinder Antique Saddle Indoor Lighting Pendants

Uttermost 21811 Galeana 1 Light Mini Pendant with Clear Seeded Bell Glass Shade by Carolyn Kinder Mouth blown clear seeded glass, banded and structured with iron, and trimmed with rope and open weave touches, then finished with clay patinas to make this casually elegant lighting a statement piece wherever it's used. Features: Pendant Type: Mini Designer: Carolyn Kinder Mouth Blown Clear Seeded Glass Banded and Structured with Iron Includes 54" of Adjustable Chain Includes 180" of Adjustable Wire Specifications: Height: 13" Width: 6.75" Shade Height: 8" Shade Width: 6.75" Number of Bulbs: 1 Bulb Base: Medium (E26) Bulb Type: Incandescent Bulb Included: No Wattage: 100 Energy Star: No UL Listed: Yes UL Rating: Dry Location Lamping Technology: Bulb Base - Medium (E26): The E26 (Edison 26mm), Medium Edison Screw, is the standard bulb used in 120-Volt applications in North America. E26 is the most common bulb type and is generally interchangeable with E27 bulbs. Compatible Bulb Types: Nearly all bulb types can be found for the E26 Medium Base, options include Incandescent, Fluorescent, LED, Halogen, and Xenon / Krypton. Compliance: UL Listed - Indicates whether a product meets standards and compliance guidelines set by Underwriters Laboratories. This listing determines what types of rooms or environments a product can be used in safely. Antique Saddle