Sonneman 2181-S1-M1-L1 Abstract 3 Light 49" Tall LED Wall Sconce Satin White Indoor Lighting Wall Sconces

Sonneman 2181-S1-M1-L1 Abstract 3 Light 49" Tall LED Wall Sconce Indirect LED illumination is reflected on a wall or ceiling from a prism-shaped reflector that hovers over the surface on thin rods extended in tension from each of the three triangular corners. Reflectors are available in three sizes and can be arranged into a unique, abstract surface sculpture of illumination.FeaturesUp to 8 total fixtures can be connected to a single remote power supplyConstructed from metalIntegrated LED lightingDimmable via electronic low voltage (ELV) or standard (TRIAC) incandescent dimmer (not included)CUL and ETL rated for damp locationsCovered under a manufacturer 5 year warrantyDimensionsHeight: 49"Width: 42-3/4"Extension: 8-1/4"Product Weight: 15 lbsShade Height: 10-1/4"Shade Width: 10-1/2"Shade Depth: 2-1/2"Backplate Height: 3/4"Backplate Width: 1-3/4"Backplate Depth: 1/2"Electrical SpecificationsLumens: 3420Color Temperature: 3000KColor Rendering Index: 90 CRIWattage: 33 wattsNumber of Light Sources: 3 Satin White