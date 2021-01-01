Trimlite 2180138-8405 34" by 96" Shaker 5-Panel Equal Interior Slab Passage Door Primed Doors Passage Doors Door Slab Only

Trimlite 2180138-8405 34" by 96" Shaker 5-Panel Equal Interior Slab Passage Door Door Features:This door is slab only, meaning it has not been prepped with hinges or hardware - You will need to install your ownSlab doors require more detail to install – however offer more flexibility for a variety of installationsExpertly crafted with a solid wood core with engineered wood stiles and railsDesigned to resist shrinking, splitting or swelling to ensure lasting valueThe high quality primer makes the door ready to be painted to suit your home's decorUnfinished options allow for staining to bring out the natural beauty of the woodComes with a one (1) year limited manufacturer warrantyNote for custom bore location: Standard for 96" height doors is 60" from the top of door to center of boreDoor Dimensions:Door Height: 96"Door Width: 34"Door Thickness: 1-3/8" Door Slab Only Primed