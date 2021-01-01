Trimlite 2170138-8405RH1D6916 34" by 84" Shaker 5 Panel Right Handed Interior Prehung Passage Door with Black Hinges and 6-9/16" Door Jamb Primed

Trimlite 2170138-8405RH1D6916 34" by 84" Shaker 5 Panel Right Handed Interior Prehung Passage Door with Black Hinges and 6-9/16" Door Jamb All Trimlite doors come as unfinished wood grain or primedFeatures:Door is made with expert craftsmanship with a solid wood core and engineered stiles and rails that are designed to resist shrinking, splitting, or swelling for lasting valueHigh quality primer makes this door ready to be painted any colorBlack hinges provide clean look for any home6-9/16" jambs are designed to fit 2x6 wallsDesigned with a right handing5 panel design gives this door a wonderful touchPlease note: For 6-9/16" jamb sizes, max cut down size is 4-5/8"Specifications:Height: 85-5/8"Width: 35-1/2"Door Thickness: 1-3/8" Prehung Door Primed