Trimlite 2168138-8405RH26D714 34" by 80" Shaker 5-Panel Right Handed Interior Pre-Hung Passage Door with Brushed Chrome Hinges and 7-1/4" Door Jamb All Trimlite doors come as unfinished wood grain or primedDoor Features:This door is pre-hung and pre-drilled, meaning that has been pre-framed with hinges already installed and bore holes for hardware pre-drilledPre-hung doors are easier to install since they have already been hinged and balanced - All you need to do is slide it in, anchor it and seal itExpertly crafted with a solid wood core with engineered wood stiles and railsDesigned to resist shrinking, splitting or swelling to ensure lasting valueThe high quality primer makes the door ready to be painted to suit your home's decorUnfinished options allow for staining to bring out the natural beauty of the woodBrushed chrome finished hinges have been used to hang the door from the frame for the perfect finishing touchDesigned to be used with oversized 2x6 studded walls with a 7-1/4" wide door jambDoor is configured with a right handed swing - When selecting door hardware, make sure it is right handed or reversibleComes with a one (1) year limited manufacturer warrantyPlease note: For 7-1/4" jamb sizes, max cut down size is 6-5/8" Prehung Door Primed