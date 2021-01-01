Trimlite 2168138-8403LH1D4916 34" by 80" 1+2-Panel Shaker Left Handed Interior Prehung Passage Door with Black Hinges and 4-9/16" Door Jamb Primed

Trimlite 2168138-8403LH1D4916 34" by 80" 1+2-Panel Shaker Left Handed Interior Prehung Passage Door with Black Hinges and 4-9/16" Door Jamb All Trimlite doors come as unfinished wood grain or primedDoor Features:This door is pre-hung and pre-drilled, meaning that has been pre-framed with hinges already installed and bore holes for hardware pre-drilledPre-hung doors are easier to install since they have already been hinged and balanced - All you need to do is slide it in, anchor it and seal itExpertly crafted with a solid wood core with engineered wood stiles and railsDesigned to resist shrinking, splitting, or swelling to ensure lasting valueUnfinished options allow for staining to bring out the natural beauty of the woodWe hand select vertical grain douglas fir for its tight grain patterns to make staining uniform or painting a breezeOur knotty alder doors provide a rustic look for any homeComes with a (1) year limited warrantyAll Jambs are primed white for paint including Knotty Alder and Douglas Fir doorsPlease note: For 4-9/16" jamb sizes, max cut down size is 3-1/2" Door Dimensions:Door Height: 80"Door Width: 34"Door Thickness: 1-3/8" Prehung Door Primed