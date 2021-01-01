Livex Lighting 2167 Mansfield Outdoor Pendant with 2 Lights Bronze Outdoor Lighting Pendants Lantern

Livex Lighting 2167 Mansfield Outdoor Pendant with 2 Lights Livex Lighting 2167 Mansfield Two Light Outdoor PendantHand crafted from solid brass, the Mansfield dual light outdoor pendant features a classic lantern style design hung from a chain and with natural looking seeded glass panes for a timeless addition that will enhance the appeal of any home.Livex Lighting 2167 Features:Lantern Shaped Seeded GlassHand Crafted Solid Brass ConstructionIncludes 36" Chain and 96" WireSuitable for Wet LocationLivex Lighting 2167 Specifications:Bulb Base: CandelabraBulb Type: IncandescentBulb Included: NoNumber of Bulbs: 2Watts Per Bulb: 60Wattage: 120Height: 15"Width: 9"Canopy Width: 5"UL Listed for Wet LocationLivex Lighting currently offers over 2,500 products ranging from lighting fixtures for indoor and outdoor applications to lampshades, chandelier shades, ceiling medallions and accent furniture. The goal of Livex Lighting is to provide the highest quality product at the most affordable price. Livex Lighting is constantly responding to the ever-changing needs, styles and fashions of the lighting industry while at the same time always maintaining the highest standards of quality. Lantern Bronze