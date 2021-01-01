From livex lighting
Livex Lighting 2162 Mansfield Single Light 13" High Outdoor Wall Sconce Antique Brass Outdoor Lighting Wall Sconces
Livex Lighting 2162 Mansfield Single Light 13" High Outdoor Wall Sconce FeaturesLantern style wall sconceSuitable for wet locationsMade from hand crafted solid brassComes with a seedy glass shadeRequires (1) 100 watt Medium (E26) bulbCapable of being dimmed when used with incandescent bulbsRated for wet locations1 year manufacturer warrantyDimensionsHeight: 12-1/2"Width: 7-1/2"Extension: 8-1/2"Product Weight: 5.0 lbsElectrical SpecificationsBulb Base: Medium (E26)Number of Bulbs: 1Bulb Included: NoWatts Per Bulb: 100 wattsWattage: 100 wattsVoltage: 120 volts Antique Brass