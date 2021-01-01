Ybmhomes 2160vc Double Shoe Box with Hinged Lid

Closet organizer shoe box with hinged lid is great for storing Flats, tennis shoes, running shoes, and sandals Stackable box features a hinged lid to keep contents secure and dust Free, ventilation holes allow for air circulation and odor Prevention Also great for office, pantry, crafts, or toy storage, Made of durable plastic Drop front door provides easy access to contents even when stacked, snap-tight lid keeps contents secure and can stack multiple units to maximize storage space, Color: frosty White, measures: 14.6 in. L x 13.3 in. W x 5 in. H. Designed to hold shoes up to a woman's Size 10 us