American Standard 3708.216 H2Option Round-Front Toilet Bowl Only with EverClean Surface and PowerWash Rim Linen Fixture Toilet Bowl Only

American Standard 3708.216 H2Option Round-Front Toilet Bowl Only with EverClean Surface and PowerWash Rim Coordinating Complete Toilets:2889.216 - Complete toilet with left-hand tank lever and 12" rough-in2889.516 - Complete toilet with left-hand tank lever and 12" rough-inProduct Features:Fully covered under a 5 year warranty - 5 times the industry standardQuick, quiet flushing - American Standard toilets are famously efficient and hushedIndustry-leading flushing system out-performs older toilets while using less than 1/2 the waterEverClean porcelain surface is extremely easy to keep clean, including inside the bowlPowerWash flushing completely clears the bowl, including under the bowl rimSanitary bar on bowl prevents liquids from traveling under the tankRound bowl shape - space saving and more economical than elongated bowlsShorter-height bowl - appropriate for children and smaller adultsPerfected porcelain casting process and adjustable tank anchors eliminate "tank wobbles"Straight-forward installation instructions are included with each toilet100% factory flush tested - guaranteed to performToilet seat is not included - when adding to cart, options that fit this toilet will be presentedWax ring kit (for installation) is not included - when adding to cart, this inexpensive item will be presentedAS 2 Flushing:2” flush valve – The flush starts with a flushing system that employs a standard 2” valve opening. Controlled by a flapper that is engineered to be chemical-resistant, American Standard flushing systems are highly regarded for their durability.360 degree cleaning – Water entering the bowl does so in a sweeping 360-degree motion. This is designed to help completely clear the bowl, even while using less water.Powerful siphoning water jet – A perfectly positioned water jet captures the circular flow of water for optimal performance with minimal energy loss (water doesn’t hit a flat spot and slow down). As waste and water exit, they are siphoned into the trapway for an unmatched push/pull one-two punch.2” fully glazed trapway – Waste and water exit the toilet through a 2” trapway that is fully glazed, which seals it and provides for a smooth surface that waste can in no way cling to.Other Technologies / Benefits:Everclean Surface – Using the antimicrobial properties of silver (the precious metal), Everclean Surfaces inhibit the growth of bacteria, mold, and mildew. The super smooth, baked-in, mirror-like surface not only eliminates unsightly rings, but also helps repel toilet messes.PowerWash Rim – During each flush, a measured amount of water travels within an inner-rim channel to be evenly dispersed throughout the bowl. PowerWash rims are surprisingly good at completely clearing out the bowl after each use. Product Specifications:Bowl Height: 15" (bottom of the base to the rim)Rough In: 12" (wall behind toilet to center of waste outlet hole in floor)Flush Valve Size: 3" (diameter of the inlet for water entering bowl from tank)Trapway Size: 2" (diameter of the outlet for water/waste exiting the bowl)Flow Rate: 1.6 GPF (gallons-per-flush)Water Area: 9" X 8" (inner rim dimensions length X width)Water Depth (From Rim): 5"Why Buy American Standard From Us:We are an American Standard Preferred Authorized Online DealerWe Only Ship Showroom Quality products vs Builder Grade quality found at big box retailersAll metal parts, not plastic like some of our competitorsCustomer Care Experts Available 7 Days a Week to Serve You Before & After PurchaseA Showroom Experience from the Comfort of Your Home or Office Bowl Only Linen