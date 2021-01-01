From newport brass
Newport Brass 2155 1.8 GPM Multi-Function Shower Head Polished Gold (PVD) Showers Shower Heads Multi Function
Newport Brass 2155 1.8 GPM Multi-Function Shower Head Product Features:Covered under Newport Brass' 10-year limited warranty for residential installations and 1-year limited warranty for commercial installationsPremier finishing process - finishes will resist corrosion and tarnishing through everyday useMulti-function water jet shower headShower Head Width: 4"Shower Head Height: 3-5/8"Flow Rate: 1.8 gallons-per-minuteDesigned to easily install with standard U.S. plumbing connectionsAll hardware required for installation is included Multi Function Polished Gold (PVD)