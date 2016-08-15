Newport Brass 2152 8-15/16" Single Function Shower Head Polished Chrome Showers Shower Heads Single Function

From newport brass
Newport Brass 2152 8-15/16" Single Function Shower Head 8-15/16" Single Function Showerhead Since 1989, Newport Brass has developed, designed and delivered classically constructed versatile suites of timeless kitchen, bath and shower products for the discerning customer. With 20 years of commitment to well engineered solid brass designs and an undisputed reputation for performance and durability, Newport Brass continues to handcraft the finest fixtures with strict testing and quality assurance measures.Features:Simulated rainfall shower patternRubber nozzles facilitate easy cleaningContemporary Style Available in 25 beautiful finishesNew Industry Leading lacquer Finish ProcessLong Life Finishes - 10 Year WarrantyDurable, color protected, scratch resistantGreen, low VOC, energy efficient finishing processSpecifications:Flow Rate: 1.8 gallons-per-minuteDiameter: 8-15/16"Connection: 1/2" IPS inlet pivot ball fitting Single Function Polished Chrome