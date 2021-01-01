From innovations lighting
Innovations Lighting 215-S Small Bell Small Bell 4 Light 43" Wide Bathroom Vanity Light Black Antique Brass / Clear Indoor Lighting Bathroom Fixtures
Innovations Lighting 215-S Small Bell Small Bell 4 Light 43" Wide Bathroom Vanity Light FeaturesFeatures a 180° adjustable swivel with internal teeth that lock at 5° intervals and an engraved cast cupDurable cast brass constructionComes with finish coordinated Small Bell shades(4) 100 watt maximum medium (E26) bulbs requiredMountable in different orientationsRecommended for use with Vintage Edison bulbsCapable of being dimmed with compatible dimmable bulbs (not included)UL, CUL, and ETL rated for damp locationsDimensionsHeight: 9-3/4"Width: 43"Extension: 7"Product Weight: 10.2 lbsShade Height: 5-3/4"Shade Diameter: 5"Backplate Width: 4-1/2"Backplate Depth: 3/4"Electrical SpecificationsMax Wattage: 400 wattsNumber of Bulbs: 4Max Watts Per Bulb: 100 wattsBulb Base: Medium (E26)Bulbs Included: No Vanity Light Black Antique Brass / Clear