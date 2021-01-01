From innovations lighting
Innovations Lighting 215-S Appalachian Appalachian 4 Light 44" Wide Bathroom Vanity Light Matte Black Indoor Lighting Bathroom Fixtures Vanity Light
Innovations Lighting 215-S Appalachian Appalachian 4 Light 44" Wide Bathroom Vanity Light Features180° adjustable swivel with internal locking teethUse of a cheesecloth towel recommended to maintain finishConstructed from steelComes with finish coordinated Appalachian shades(4) 100 watt maximum medium (E26) bulbs requiredMountable in different orientationsDimmable with compatible dimming bulbsUL, CUL, and ETL rated for damp locationsCovered under a 2 year finish and limited lifetime electrical manufacturer warrantyDimensionsHeight: 10"Width: 43-3/4"Extension: 8-3/8"Product Weight: 10.2 lbsShade Height: 6-1/8"Shade Width: 8"Shade Depth: 8"Backplate Height: 4-1/2"Backplate Width: 4-1/2"Backplate Depth: 3/4"Electrical SpecificationsMax Wattage: 400 wattsNumber of Bulbs: 4Max Watts Per Bulb: 100 wattsBulb Base: Medium (E26)Bulb Shape: A19Bulbs Included: No Vanity Light Matte Black