215 Inch Computer Privacy Screen Filter for 169 Widescreen Monitor Privacy AntiGlare AntiScratch Protector Provides 15 Times More Effective Privacy

Best Quality Guranteed. ENHANCED PRIVACY Computer privacy screen filter is perfect for public and high traffic areas. Blackout Privacy Screen Filter is engineered to be ideally compatible with HP, Samsung, Dell, Lenovo, Acer, Asus, LG, ViewSonic, and other monitor brands. Please confirm the width and height measurements for your computer screen before ordering. We advise against making a selection based solely on a computer screens diagonal size. PRIVACY FILTER DIMENSIONS - WIDTH: 18 3/4' (18.8 inches/476 mm), HEIGHT: 10 9/16' (10.6 inches/268 mm) - Aspect Ratio 16:9. Contact us if you have any questions about dimensions. DARK SCREEN FOR OTHERS Clear view for you. The computer privacy filter makes the screen appear dark when looking at it from an angle (the angle is about 30- 60), but bright when looking directly at it. To change the privacy angle from 60 to 30 degrees - simply adjust your monitors brightness level.