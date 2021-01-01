From corbett lighting
Corbett Lighting 215-47 Ambrosia 7 Light 24" Wide Pendant with Crystal Accents Gold and Silver Leaf Indoor Lighting Pendants
Corbett Lighting 215-47 Ambrosia 7 Light 24" Wide Pendant with Crystal Accents The Ambrosia is a sweet treat for the eyes. Round discs stamped with texture and finished in gold and silver leaf mix with sparkling clear crystal discs, which rain down in a cascading formation from its tiered frame.FeaturesHand crafted from iron and stainless steelClear crystal drops(7) 60 watt maximum candelabra (E12) bulbs requiredIncludes (1) 18" downrodUL rated for dry locations1 year manufacturer warrantyDimensionsFixture Height: 37-1/2"Maximum Hanging Height: 85-1/2"Width: 24"Depth: 24"Chain Length: 48"Canopy Height: 3/4"Canopy Width: 6"Canopy Depth: 3/4"Electrical SpecificationsNumber of Bulbs: 7Max Watts Per Bulb: 60 wattsBulb Base: Candelabra (E12)Bulbs Included: No Gold and Silver Leaf