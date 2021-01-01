214x214mm Square Platform Film for 3D Printer with Sticker Nonmagnetic Composite Material Heating Bed

Easy to install. It can be easily and quickly installed with single sheet design, which is more convenient than textured paper. No bubbles. This heating bed can be adhered to PLA, ABS, HIPS, PETG, TPE consumables, nylon, PC, RETT materials. Reusable. The durability of the item makes the printer and platform more fit, tighter, and reuse. Protect the printing platform. The thickness of the film is 0.8mm, it will not puncture the film during normal use, effectively protecting the printing platform. A-side printing side, flexible high-temperature layer; B-side fixed side, adhesive low-temperature.