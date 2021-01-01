From innovations lighting
Innovations Lighting 214 X-Large Bell X-Large Bell 4 Light 54" Wide Linear Chandelier Antique Copper / Clear Indoor Lighting Chandeliers
Innovations Lighting 214 X-Large Bell X-Large Bell 4 Light 54" Wide Linear Chandelier FeaturesIn order to maintain the finish we recommend simply using water and a cheesecloth towelConstructed from steel and cast brassIncludes glass shadesSloped ceiling compatible(4) 100 watt maximum medium (E26) bulbs requiredDimmable with compatible dimming bulbsIncludes (2) 6" and (4) 12" downrodsUL, CUL, and ETL rated for damp locationsCovered under a 2 year finish and lifetime electrical manufacturer warrantyDimensionsFixture Height: 13"Minimum Height: 22-1/4"Maximum Hanging Height: 46-1/4"Width: 54"Depth: 12"Product Weight: 14.71 lbsCord Length: 120"Wire Length: 120"Shade Height: 8"Shade Width: 12"Canopy Height: 3/4"Canopy Width: 4-1/2"Electrical SpecificationsMax Wattage: 400 wattsNumber of Bulbs: 4Max Watts Per Bulb: 100 wattsBulb Base: Medium (E26)Bulb Shape: A19Bulbs Included: No Antique Copper / Clear