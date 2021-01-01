From mullican
Mullican 214-WE-WO-7-M Wexford Engineered 7" Wide Wire Brushed Engineered White Oak Hardwood Flooring - Sold by Carton (31 SF/Carton) Charcoal
Advertisement
Mullican 214-WE-WO-7-M Wexford Engineered 7" Wide Wire Brushed Engineered White Oak Hardwood Flooring - Sold by Carton (31 SF/Carton) Please review Build.com return policy for Flooring and Tile Products, certain restrictions may apply on general returns. If flooring arrives damaged or is defective, please call for assistance (800-375-3403)Features:Manufactured in the USA with domestic and imported partsWirebrushed and low gloss surfaceLifetime finish warrantyPlanks have a beveled edge and beveled endMade from White OakCoordinating transition pieces are availablePPG ultra low gloss finishInstallation:Appropriate for installation above grade, on grade or below grade Engineered Charcoal