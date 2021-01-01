Crock-pot 2137020 MyTime Technology, 6-Quart Programmable Slow Cooker, Stainless Steel

MyTime Technology: MyTime automatically adjusts the cooking cycle, so meals are ready exactly when you want to eat Customized Controls: MyTime features 3 customized settings—choose your food type, amount, and exact meal time, and MyTime does the rest! Perfectly Cooked Meals: No more overcooking! Traditional slow cookers shift to Keep Warm, sometimes resulting in mushy, overcooked meals. MyTime adjusts its settings to your schedule for perfect results every time Manual Cooking: Easily control cook settings on your own with the manual cook option Sleek, Intuitive Design: Flat digital countdown control screen lets you easily schedule your desired mealtime, monitor meal progress, and manually control your cook time and temperature Other Features: Dishwasher-safe stoneware and glass lid for easy cleaning; stainless steel finish, Manufacturer: Crock-pot