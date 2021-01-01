From livex lighting
Livex Lighting 2130 Montclair Mission 1 Light Outdoor Wall Sconce Bronze Outdoor Lighting Wall Sconces Outdoor Wall Sconces
Livex Lighting 2130 Montclair Mission 1 Light Outdoor Wall Sconce Features:Ultra secure mounting assembly for quick and easy installationHousing is constructed of Brass ensuring years of reliable performanceIridescent tiffany glass shade Dimensions:Height: 8.5"Width: 5.5"Electrical Specifications:Bulb Base: Medium (E26)Bulb Included: NoNumber of Bulbs: 1Watts Per Bulb: 60Wattage: 60Voltage: 120v Outdoor Wall Sconces Bronze