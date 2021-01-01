From innovations lighting
Innovations Lighting 213-S-6 Beacon Beacon 3 Light 39" Wide Linear Chandelier Black / Antique Brass / Seedy Indoor Lighting Chandeliers
Innovations Lighting 213-S-6 Beacon Beacon 3 Light 39" Wide Linear Chandelier FeaturesFeatures a 180° adjustable swivel with internal teeth that lock at 5° intervals and an engraved cast cupDurable cast brass constructionComes with finish coordinated Beacon shadesSloped ceiling compatible(3) 100 watt maximum medium (E26) bulbs requiredIncludes (2) 6" and (4) 12" downrodsRecommended for use with Vintage Edison bulbsCapable of being dimmed with compatible dimmable bulbs (not included)UL, CUL, and ETL rated for damp locationsDimensionsFixture Height: 10-7/8"Maximum Hanging Height: 49-1/8"Width: 38-1/2"Depth: 6"Product Weight: 11.2 lbsCord Length: 120"Shade Height: 5-3/4"Shade Diameter: 6"Canopy Height: 3/4"Canopy Diameter: 4-1/2"Electrical SpecificationsMax Wattage: 300 wattsNumber of Bulbs: 3Max Watts Per Bulb: 100 wattsBulb Base: Medium (E26)Bulbs Included: No Black / Antique Brass / Seedy