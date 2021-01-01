Mullican 213-DE-OA-3-D Devonshire 3" Wide Wire Brushed Engineered Oak Hardwood Flooring - Sold by Carton (25.5 SF/Carton) Espresso Flooring Hardwood

From mullican
Mullican 213-DE-OA-3-D Devonshire 3" Wide Wire Brushed Engineered Oak Hardwood Flooring - Sold by Carton (25.5 SF/Carton) Please review Build.com return policy for Flooring and Tile Products, certain restrictions may apply on general returns. If flooring arrives damaged or is defective, please call for assistance (800-375-3403)Features:Manufactured in the USALightly wirebrushed and low gloss surface25 year finish warrantyPlanks have a micro edge and micro endMade from OakCoordinating transition pieces are availableAluminum oxide finishInstallation:Appropriate for installation above grade, on grade or below grade Engineered Espresso