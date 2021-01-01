Couristan 2129/1021 Covington Tropic Garden/Sand Multi 2-Feet by 4-Feet Rug

Provides durable performance in frequently used spaces inside & outside the home Water resistant, mold and mildew resistant, pet-friendly Exquisite hand-hooked construction Created with today's busy households in mind, couristan' s new covington collection showcases versatile floor fashions with impressive performance features that add to their everyday appeal Because they are made of 100-percent fiber-enhanced courtron polypropylene, covington area rugs are water resistant and can be used in a multitude of spaces, like covered outdoor patios, porches, mudrooms, kitchens and entryways Provides durable performance in frequently used spaces inside & outside the home Water resistant, mold and mildew resistant, pet-friendly Exquisite hand-hooked construction 0