R. Christensen 2125 Simple Serenity 19-3/8 Inch Oval Glass Shelf Polished Chrome Bathroom Storage Bathroom Shelf Glass

From r. christensen
R. Christensen 2125 Simple Serenity 19-3/8 Inch Oval Glass Shelf R. Christensen 2125 Features:Premium finishes maintain their appearance over timeBrass construction for long lasting durability and a superior feelCoordinates seamlessly with products from the Simple Serenity CollectionCovered under a Limited Lifetime WarrantySecure mounting assemblyR. Christensen 2125 Technologies:Solid Brass Construction: This product begins with raw bars of solid brass which are heated, and pounded into specially made dyes producing a stronger, more substantial product. The difference between lesser metals and heat forged brass is noticeable the minute you hold it in your hands, solid brass is heavier, smoother, and naturally resists corrosion.R. Christensen 2125 Specifications:Height: 2-3/16"Depth: 6-3/16"Width: 19-3/8"Overall Width: 24"Number of Shelves: 1Material: Brass, Glass Glass Polished Chrome