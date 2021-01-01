Golden Lighting 2120-BA1 Ormond 9" Tall Bathroom Sconce Matte Black Indoor Lighting Bathroom Fixtures Bathroom Sconce

Golden Lighting 2120-BA1 Ormond 9" Tall Bathroom Sconce Create an atmosphere that's welcoming to visitors and residents alike with the Ormond Collection. This versatile series is designed to work with a number of decor styles. Straight lines are balanced by gentle curves for a contemporary look. The smooth metallic finish accentuates the masculine lines and the chiseled structure of the backplate enhancing the industrial feel. This one-light bath vanity fixture can be used as an accent to light hallways and nooks.Features:Constructed from steelRequires (1) 60 watt maximum Medium (E26) bulbDimmable with compatible dimming bulbsMountable in different orientationsMade in ChinaETL listed for installation in damp locationsCovered under a 1 year limited manufacturer warrantyDimensions:Height: 8-1/2"Width: 4-3/8"Extension: 5-1/4"Product Weight: 1.41lbsElectrical Specifications:Max Wattage: 60 wattsNumber of Bulbs: 1Max Watts Per Bulb: 60 wattsBulb Base: Medium (E26)Voltage: 120Bulb Included: No Bathroom Sconce Matte Black