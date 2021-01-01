Golden Lighting 2120-BA1 CONE Ormond 13" Tall Bathroom Sconce with Cone Shade Pewter / Clear Indoor Lighting Bathroom Fixtures Bathroom Sconce

Golden Lighting 2120-BA1 CONE Ormond 13" Tall Bathroom Sconce with Cone Shade Create an atmosphere that's welcoming to visitors and residents alike with the Ormond Collection. This versatile series is designed to work with a number of decor styles. Straight lines are balanced by gentle curves for a contemporary look. The smooth metallic finish accentuates the masculine lines and the structure of the chiseled backplate, enhancing the industrial feel. This one-light bath vanity fixture can be used as an accent to light hallways and nooks.Features:Constructed from steelIncludes a clear glass shadeRequires (1) 60 watt maximum Medium (E26) bulbDimmable with compatible dimming bulbsMountable in different orientationsMade in ChinaETL listed for installation in damp locationsCovered under a 1 year limited manufacturer warrantyDimensions:Height: 12-1/2"Width: 5-1/8"Extension: 6-5/8"Product Weight: 1.63lbsShade Height: 5-1/8"Shade Width: 5-1/8"Electrical Specifications:Max Wattage: 60 wattsNumber of Bulbs: 1Max Watts Per Bulb: 60 wattsBulb Base: Medium (E26)Voltage: 120Bulb Included: No Bathroom Sconce Pewter / Clear