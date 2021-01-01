From innovations lighting
Innovations Lighting 212/6 Large Bell 6 Light 12" Wide Multi Light Pendant Brushed Satin Nickel / Seedy Indoor Lighting Pendants
Advertisement
Innovations Lighting 212/6 Large Bell 6 Light 12" Wide Multi Light Pendant FeaturesComes with choice of clear, clear seedy, matte white cased or smoked shadesRequires (6) 100 watt medium (E26) bulbsMounted with adjustable cordRecommended for use with Edison style bulbsRated for dry locationsDimensionsMaximum Height: 132"Width: 12"Cord Length: 120"Canopy Width: 14"Electrical SpecificationsBulb Base: Medium (E26)Number of Bulbs: 6Bulbs Included: NoWatts Per Bulb: 100 wattsWattage: 600 wattsVoltage: 120 volts Brushed Satin Nickel / Seedy