Innovations 212/6-BAB-G201-6 Beacon 6 Light Multi-Pendant Part of The Franklin Restoration Collection, Black Antique Brass
Beacon 6 Light Multi-Pendant part of the Franklin Restoration Collection Slope Ceiling Compatible Rated for 100 Watt Maximum per socket ; UL/CUL Damp Rated ; In order to maintain the finish we recommend simply using water and a cheesecloth towel ; Compatible with Incandescent, LED, Fluoresent and Halogen bulbs Package Dimensions : 18 " L x 18 " W x 18 " H, Weight: 8.1 Pounds, Manufacturer: Innovations