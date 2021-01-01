From hudson valley lighting
Hudson Valley Lighting 2118 Gaines 2 Light 18" Wide Picture Light Polished Nickel Indoor Lighting Picture Lights Direct Wire
Hudson Valley Lighting 2118 Gaines 2 Light 18" Wide Picture Light FeaturesDurable metal constructionComes with a metal half cylinder shade(2) 60 watt medium (E26) bulbs requiredFixture is not capable of being dimmedUL rated for damp locationsCovered under Hudson Valley Lighting's 1 year warranty DimensionsHeight: 3-1/4"Width: 18-1/4"Extension: 8"Product Weight: 6 lbsWire Length: 96"Backplate Height: 3-1/4"Backplate Width: 9"Electrical SpecificationsMax Wattage: 120 wattsNumber of Bulbs: 2Max Watts Per Bulb: 60 wattsBulb Base: Medium (E26)Bulbs Included: No Direct Wire Polished Nickel