Maxim 21156 Mondrian 34" Wide 9 Light Chandelier Umber Bronze Indoor Lighting Chandeliers

Maxim 21156 Mondrian 34" Wide 9 Light Chandelier
Maxim 21156 Mondrian 34" Wide 9 Light Chandelier Mondrian, a Mediterranean inspired collection, features a forged-iron frame finished in Umber Bronze. The warm glow emitted through the delicate pattern of the metal silhouette gently radiates through the off-white fabric shades to create an interesting lighting effect.Product Features:Fully covered under Maxim's 1 Year limited warrantyFixture framework is constructed of steelClassic two tier fixture design adds elegance to any roomCapable of being dimmedProduct Dimensions:Height: 36.5"Width: 34"Depth: 34"Wire Length: 180" Chain Length: 72" Hanging Weight: 23.78 lb. Canopy Width: 5"Canopy Height: 1"Canopy Length: 5"Electrical Specifications:Bulb Base: Medium (E26)Number of Bulbs: 9Bulb Included: NoMax Watts Per Bulb: 60Max Total Wattage: 540Voltage: 120UL Rated for Dry Location Umber Bronze