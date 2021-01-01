From elk lighting
Elk Lighting 21140/1 Holbrook Single Light 10" Tall Wall Sconce Oil Rubbed Bronze Indoor Lighting Wall Sconces
Advertisement
Elk Lighting 21140/1 Holbrook Single Light 10" Tall Wall Sconce FeaturesConstructed from metalComes with a clear blown glass shadeRequires (1) medium (E26) bulbRated for dry locationsDimensionsHeight: 10"Width: 5"Extension: 7"Product Weight: 2.0 lbsBackplate Height: 4-3/4"Backplate Width: 10"Electrical SpecificationsBulb Base: Medium (E26)Number of Bulbs: 1Bulb Included: NoVoltage: 120 volts Oil Rubbed Bronze