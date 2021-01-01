From z-lite
Z-Lite 2114-DGM14 Cobra 1 Light Pendant with Golden Mottle Glass Shade Bronze Indoor Lighting Pendants
Z-Lite 2114-DGM14 Cobra 1 Light Pendant with Golden Mottle Glass Shade Elegant and traditional best describes this beautiful mini pendant fixture. Finished in bronze and paired with a golden mottle shade, this one light fixture would be equally at home in the game room, or anywhere else in the house needing a touch of timeless charm. Adjustable rods are included to ensure a perfect hanging height.Features:Golden Mottle Glass ShadeDownrods Included: (1) 3", (1) 6", (3) 12"Specifications:Bulb Base: Medium (E26)Bulb Included: NoCUL Listed: YesCUL Rating: Dry LocationDownrod Size(s): 3", 6", 12"Downrod(s) Included: YesEnergy Star: NoHeight: 8" Light Direction: Down LightingMaterial: SteelNumber of Bulbs: 1Pendant Type: Full SizedProduct Weight: 5 lbsShade: YesShade Color: GoldShade Material: GlassShade Shape: BowlUL Listed: YesUL Rating: Dry Location Bronze