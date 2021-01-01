Weslock 2111I Moderne 2100 Series Double Cylinder Interior Pack with Impresa Knob from the Traditionale Collection Chrome Handleset Interior Pack

Weslock 2111I Moderne 2100 Series Double Cylinder Interior Pack with Impresa Knob from the Traditionale Collection Features:Removable knobs/levers prevents scratching during installationMeets ANSI A 156.2 Grade II lock standardsCylindrical Door LocksThick Door Kit available for Doors 2" - 2-1/4"Limited lifetime mechanical & Limited lifetime finish warrantyKey Product Attributes:Keyed Entry (Double Cylinder) Interior Pack Function: Interior packs are used to complete a working handleset, which cannot function without the additional mechanical parts and trim. Weslock double cylinder keyed entry sets are keyed on both the exterior and interior portions and add an extra layer of security to certain environments. An example would be to use a double cylinder where there's glass in close proximity to the handle, thus disallowing an intruder from unlocking the door from the inside should they break through. Check local building codes before installing, as double cylinder sets are not panic proof, and may be prohibited in certain residential applications.Specifications:ANSI Certification: A156.2Backset: Adjustable 2-3/8" or 2-3/4"Center to Center: 5.5"Cylinder: 5 PinDoor Thickness: 1-3/8" to 2"Handing: ReversibleHeight: 2.5"Material: BrassProduct Weight: 2.35 lbsProjection: 2.125"Rosette Shape: RoundWidth: 2.5" Double Cylinder Chrome