Innovations Lighting 211/3 Small Oxford Small Oxford 3 Light 14" Wide Multi Light Pendant Antique Copper / Clear Indoor Lighting Pendants
Innovations Lighting 211/3 Small Oxford Small Oxford 3 Light 14" Wide Multi Light Pendant FeaturesIn order to maintain the finish we recommend simply using water and a cheesecloth towelConstructed from steel and cast brassIncludes glass shadesSloped ceiling compatible(3) 100 watt maximum medium (E26) bulbs requiredDimmable with compatible dimming bulbsAdjustable Black 120" cord includedUL, CUL, and ETL rated for damp locationsCovered under a 2 year finish and lifetime electrical manufacturer warrantyDimensionsFixture Height: 27"Minimum Height: 11-1/2"Maximum Hanging Height: 127-1/2"Width: 14"Depth: 14"Product Weight: 4.6 lbsCord Length: 120"Wire Length: 120"Shade Height: 5-3/4"Shade Width: 7-1/2"Canopy Height: 3/4"Canopy Width: 10"Electrical SpecificationsMax Wattage: 300 wattsNumber of Bulbs: 3Max Watts Per Bulb: 100 wattsBulb Base: Medium (E26)Bulb Shape: A19Bulbs Included: No Antique Copper / Clear