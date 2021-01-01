From innovations
Innovations 211/3-AB-G322 Olean 3 Light Multi-Pendant Part of The Franklin Restoration Collection, Antique Brass
Advertisement
Olean 3 Light Multi-Pendant part of the Franklin Restoration Collection Slope Ceiling Compatible Rated for 100 Watt Maximum per socket ; UL/CUL Damp Rated ; In order to maintain the finish we recommend simply using water and a cheesecloth towel ; Compatible with Incandescent, LED, Fluoresent and Halogen bulbs Package Dimensions : 16 " L x 16 " W x 16 " H, Weight: 4.15 Pounds, Manufacturer: Innovations