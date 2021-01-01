Weslock 2104U-LH Left Handed Dummy Interior Pack Featuring a Bordeau Lever from the Traditionale Collection Satin Chrome Handleset Interior Pack Dummy

Weslock 2104U-LH Left Handed Dummy Interior Pack Featuring a Bordeau Lever from the Traditionale Collection Weslock 2104U-LH Left Handed Dummy Interior Pack Featuring a Bordeau Lever from the Traditionale, Bordeau CollectionsThe dummy function is used as a matching counterpart to active door hardware in areas where a latch is not needed. The dummy function is most frequently used on the inactive leaf of a double door. This interior pack can be used with the Lexington or Colonial or Oval exterior handles.If security, safety, and style are important to you, then Weslock is your choice for quality hardware for your home. Not only are they strong and long lasting, but Weslock hardware is well built for years of use in the home. Weslock features a mechanism allowing you to easily exit the home in the event of an emergency. The safety minded locking mechanism are also easy to activate and simple for even small children to operate. Weslock is high style as well as security and safety. The designs enhance the image of your home and the details such as concealed installation screws have a finished look unlike all others.Features:This is the Interior Pack Only, Front Side of the Entry Handleset is Required for InstallationSolid Brass 5-1/2" Center to Center Cross Hole SpacingAdjusts to Door Thickness from 1-3/4" - 2"Limited Lifetime Mechanical WarrantyLimited 10 Year Finish WarrantyThis Interior Pack Can Be Used with the Wiltshire or Stonebriar Style Exterior Handle and the Backplate / Deadbolt will Match the Exterior Handle (Not in Displayed Image)Oil Rubbed Bronze Details:The Weslock Oil Rubbed Bronze in this collection is a rustic, rich, almost black Oil Rubbed Bronze. This version of the finish is much darker than the standard and will not be an exact match to other ORB finishes in other collections or brands. Dummy Satin Chrome