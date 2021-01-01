Kenroy Home 21039 Barre 1 Light Table Lamp Natural Slate Lamps Table Lamps

Kenroy Home 21039 Barre 1 Light Table Lamp Single Light Table Lamp from the Barre Collection Two columns of Natural Slate create a balance in Barre, unifying Asian-inspired and natural design. A box shade enhances the clean lines.Features:Rectangle brown fabric shadeDesigned to cast light both upwards and downwards1 Year Limited Warranty on defectsCapable of being dimmed - allowing you to set your desired illumination levels when used with dimmable bulbsUL Listed for Dry LocationRequires (1) 150 watt Medium (E26) base bulb (Not Included)Dimensions:Height: 30"Width: 16" (measured from furthest point left to furthest point right on fixture)Depth: 9Product Weight: 15.4 lbsElectrical Specifications:Bulb Base: Medium (E26)Bulb Included: NoNumber of Bulbs: 1Watts Per Bulb: 150Wattage: 150Voltage: 120vCompliance:UL Listed - Indicates whether a product meets standards and compliance guidelines set by Underwriters Laboratories. This listing determines what types of rooms or environments a product can be used in safely. Natural Slate